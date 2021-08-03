MAPA enforcers will no longer apprehend electric kick scooter users in Makati City

Last week, the Makati Parking Authority (MAPA) caused quite a stir after news got out that its enforcers were apprehending electric kick scooter users in the Central Business District. It appears, though, that this issue has finally been laid to rest.

In a statement released via the Make It Makati Facebook page, the Makati Central Estate Association (MACEA) announced that electric kick scooters and other forms of alternative mobility can now operate along Makati City’s bike lanes. This news comes following coordination between MACEA, MAPA, and local alternative mobility groups.

“Recognizing the need for alternative modes of transportation during the pandemic and ensuring the safety of road users, the MACEA in coordination with MAPA would like to inform users of personal mobility scooters, electric kick scooters, and electric mopeds that they may now operate these within the designated bike lanes in the Makati Central Business District,” the announcement reads.

“We would like to remind the users of these mobility devices to stay within these designated lanes for their own safety and that of other motor vehicles and pedestrians.”

Prior to this, MAPA enforcers were using Land Transportation Office (LTO) administrative order 2021-039 as the basis for stopping electric kick scooter riders. Thankfully for those who rely on them, this no longer appears to be the case. Think this will be the last time this will be an issue?

