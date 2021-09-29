Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act passes Congress on third reading

The Philippines is taking another step towards an electric motoring future.

Proponents of green transport will be glad to know that House Bill 10213, also referred to as the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act, has passed Congress in its third and final reading with 195 affirmative votes.

If signed into law, this measure will create a framework for the adoption of electric vehicles in both the private and public sectors. It will also create an Electric Vehicles Advisory Board and a Comprehensive Roadmap for the Electric Vehicle Industry (CREVI).

Besides encouraging the growth of the local EV industry, the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act will also require the installation of EV chargers at gasoline stations and mandates buildings with more than 20 parking slots to allocate some for EVs.

Under the CREVI, private and government fleets with over 20 units will also be mandated to include EVs as well.

“This proposed measure, to begin with, stands on a constitutional provision that mandates the state to 'protect and advance the right of the people to a balanced and healthful ecology in accord with the rhythm and harmony of nature,” deputy speaker Wes Gatchalian, the bill’s principal author, said in a statement.

While this is definitely good news, it’s going to take concrete action on the government’s part to get the motoring public and private entities to bite. What do you think will come of this new measure?

