LTFRB: PUVs that won’t display updated matrix cannot charge passengers higher fares

A couple of weeks ago, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) finally approved a fare hike and gave public utility vehicles (PUV) the go-signal to start charging passengers more. The process isn’t as simple as flipping a switch, though.

Before PUVs can start implementing the recent fare hike during trips, drivers and operators are required to display the LTFRB’s updated fare matrix. In a Facebook post, the agency reminded PUVs that they cannot take advantage of the recent fare hike if they do not have this document displayed inside their vehicle.

“Ang naturang fare matrix/guide ay nagbibigay awtoridad sa mga PUV operator at driver na makasingil ng pamasahe base sa inilabas na desisyon ng LTFRB na nagpatupad ng fare increase sa mga pampublikong sasakyan noong ika-16 ng Setyembre 2022,” the LTFRB said in a statement.

“Iginigiit ng ahensya na hindi makakasingil ang PUV operator or driver ng mas mataas na pamasahe kung wala silang fare matrix/guide na galing mismo sa LTFRB na nakapaskil sa loob ng kanilang sasakyan na makikita ng mga sakay nilang pasahero,” the agency added, also stressing that PUVs who do not abide by this rule will face penalties.

“Para naman sa mga pasahero, hindi pinapahintulot ng ahensya ang mga PUV operator at driver na maningil ng mas mataas na pamasahe kung hindi nakapaskil ang fare matrix/guide sa sinasakyan ninyong PUV. Hindi dapat magbayad ng mas mataas na singil kung walang fare matrix/guide ang operator o driver.”

PUVs that still do not have the updated fare matrix posted inside their vehicle may apply for their copy from their Regional Franchising and Regulatory Office (RFRO).

Sounds pretty clear to us. Pay attention to the fare matrix during trips, people.

