Foodpanda’s delivery team now includes e-kick scooter riders

A day after Makati City officials lifted the short-lived ban on electric kick scooters in the central business district, Foodpanda launched its initial batch of 25 riders who will use this form of alternative mobility not only in the same area, but also in Bonifacio Global City (BGC).

In a statement, Foodpanda said it is considering the deployment of delivery riders on e-kick scooters as part of its pilot project aimed at providing livelihood to the growing community of electric vehicle users.

However, deliveries on e-kick scooters shall be limited to within a distance of 2km. “With the growing community of e-scooter riders who see it as a convenient way of getting around, we are opening this opportunity for them to have a source of income that will cover short-distance deliveries,” says Foodpanda managing director Daniel Marogy.

“We are piloting this in our two areas in the metro, and hopefully, we will be able to cover more areas soon.”

Earlier, Foodpanda welcomed to its delivery team several members of the bicycle-riding community who wanted an additional source of income. And just like the cyclists, the e-kick scooter users who passed the screening process will be provided one thermal bag, two sets of uniforms, a helmet, LED lights, and a GCash card.

Marogy assured only e-kick scooters that pass the city government safety standards will be used by their team members. If you’re interested to become a ‘Ka-Panda’ rider, check out this list of requirements.

