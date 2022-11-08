Bill requiring malls, groceries, and other businesses to provide free parking filed

Our days of worrying about hourly parking rates at malls and other similar establishments may be numbered. Well, if this new bill filed in Congress somehow flies, at least.

Representative Peter Miguel recently filed ‘An act requiring business establishments such as but not limited to shopping malls, supermarkets, schools, hospitals, hotels, and similar business, commercial and public establishments to provide free adequate parking areas for their clientele and providing penalties for violations thereof.’

For everyone’s sake, we’re labeling this thing the country’s Free Parking Bill.

Anyway, the bill argues that free parking at these establishments “is a public service and a matter of courtesy to consumers who patronize their establishments.” It goes on to use the US setting as an example, saying that many parking areas in the country are free of charge.

The bill wants businesses to allow customers to park for free with two conditions. The first is that parkers accumulate at least P500 worth of purchases at the establishment and are able to present receipts. The second is that they were only parked at the establishment for a maximum of two hours.

To entice businesses to buy into the free parking setup, the bill aims to provide them with tax benefits “to balance the cost of providing security and maintenance of designated parking areas for their patrons.” And of course, establishments that refuse to comply with these measures will face penalties.

And that’s about it so far. You can read the bill in its entirety here.

Frankly, this bill is still a very long way off from being anything substantial—but it’s something to keep an eye on. Do you think this will pass? Let us know in the comments.

