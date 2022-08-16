Want to customize your license plate? It could set you back as much as P35,000

While formats like ‘2 joints’ and ‘#1 Lodi’ are completely illegal, there are still ways to go about customizing your license plates within the bounds of the law. It’s going to cost you, though.

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) recently issued revised guidelines for the acquisition and approval of special license plates or ‘optional motor vehicle special plates’ (OMVSP). If you’re interested in making your license plate stand out somehow, read on.

The guidelines, which are under Memorandum Circular no. 2022-2335, cover everything from sedans and midsize SUVs to vans and pickups. It’s important to note, however, that vintage units and motor vehicles with more than four wheels do not fall under this memorandum’s coverage.

Another thing that must be mentioned is that motorists with vehicles registered before the memorandum’s issuance (June 20, 2022) have a few extra conditions they must adhere to. We’ll get to that later.

Continue reading below ↓

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Urban planner: Cable cars will not solve Metro Manila traffic

The all-new Honda AirBlade 160 is now in PH, priced at P119,900

Anyway, you or an authorized representative can apply for an OMVSP at any LTO regional or district office. You’ll find the OMVSP application form at the bottom of this file. Below is a full list of requirements:

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Special LTO license plate requirements

Accomplished OMVSP application form Certificate of registration Certificate of no plate issued ID card of authorized representative and owner Authorization letter (if applicable)

Oh, and below are the fees you’ll have to pay. Spoiler alert: They’re pretty steep.

Special LTO license plate application fees

P15,000 for three-letter, three-number OMVSP plate (except 000) P25,000 for three-letter, two-number plate (except 00) P35,0000 for three-letter, four-number plate (except 0000)

So yeah, there are still limits to what you can put on your special license plate. In addition to the rates mentioned above, the applicant must also pay for other applicable fees and charges related to motor vehicle registration.

Continue reading below ↓

The rest of the OMVSP application process happens on the LTO’s end. You can check out the details here.

Oh, about motor vehicles registered before the memorandum’s issuance, they’ll need to meet two more conditions: They must not yet have an LTO-certified license plate assignment, or must not have their plate issued or released by the agency yet.

Last thing to note? There will be no refund in the event an application is canceled, no replacement of OMVSPs once a receipt is already issued, and “no connotations offensive to good taste and decency or which has sexual, racial, profane, lewd, inappropriate meanings.” Applications for vehicles with regular license plates that have existing alarms or apprehensions will not be considered as well.

You can check out the memorandum in its entirety here.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.