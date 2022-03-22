HM Transport buses are back and ready to ply the Santa Cruz-Cubao route again

Heads up, commuters. HM Transport Inc. shared some big news recently regarding its operations: The bus operator has once again started plying the Santa Cruz-Cubao and Calamba-Cubao routes via C5.

You can check out the schedules for the routes below:

HM Transport Inc. bus schedules

Santa Cruz-Cubao via Venice C5

5am 6am 2pm 3pm

Cubao-Santa Cruz via Venice C5

9am 10am 7pm 8pm

Calamba/Mayapa-Cubao via Venice C5

6:30am 7:30am 3:30pm 4:30pm

Cubao-Calamba/Mayapa via Venice C5

8:30am 9:30am 6:30pm 7:30pm

At the very least, this development should provide commuters down south with an alternative way of getting to Metro Manila’s center. This should also ease the burden other modes of public transportation are currently dealing with. Do you plan on taking these buses soon?

