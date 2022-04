Holy Week 2022: Take note of these Metro Manila mall hours

It’s almost Holy Week 2022, and with restrictions easing all over the country, you’re probably gearing up for a big vacation. But just in case you’re staying in the capital for the week—or you just need to stock up on last-minute essentials for your upcoming trip—here’s our handy compilation of Holy Week 2022 mall schedules and operating hours for Metro Manila from April 11 to 17. Keep checking back because this will be updated.

Quezon City

UP Town Center

April 11 to 14 – 10am to 9pm

April 15 – closed

April 16 onwards – 10am to 9pm

Trinoma

April 10 – 10:30am to 5pm

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

SM City North EDSA

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Robinsons Galleria

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

Ayala Malls Vertis North

April 11 to 13 – 11am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 11am to 9pm

Robinsons Magnolia

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 onwards: Monday to Thursday – 10am to 9pm Friday to Sunday – 10am to 10pm



Eastwood City

April 13 – 10am to 10pm

April 14 to 15 – closed (except for selected establishments)

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Eastwood Mall

April 13 – 10am to 10pm

April 14 to 15 – closed (except for selected establishments)

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

SM City Fairview

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14: Mall – closed Supermarket – 9am to 6pm Hypermarket – 8am to 8pm

April 15: Mall – closed Supermarket – 9am to 6pm Hypermarket – 8am to 7pm

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 9pm

Mandaluyong City

SM Megamall

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 15: Mall and Mega A Supermarket – closed Mega B Supermarket – 9am to 6pm

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

The Podium

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Shangri-La Plaza

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 9pm

Forum Robinsons

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 onwards – 10am to 9pm

Makati City

Power Plant Mall

April 13: Mall – 11am to 8pm Supermarket – 8am to 8pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16: Mall – 12pm to 10pm Supermarket – 8am to 10pm

April 17: Mall – 10am to 9pm Supermarket – 8am to 9pm



Glorietta

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Greenbelt

April 11 to 13 – 11am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 – 11am to 10pm

April 17 – 11am to 9pm

Circuit Makati

April 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Pasig City

Estancia Mall

April 11 to 13 – 11am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Ayala Malls the 30th

April 11 to 13: Main mall – 10am to 9pm The Corte – 10am to 10pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 Main mall – 10am to 9pm The Corte – 10am to 10pm



Ayala Malls Feliz

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Robinsons Metro East

April 14: Mall – closed Supermarket – 7am to 9pm

April 15: Mall – closed Supermarket – 7am to 7pm

Bonifacio Global City

SM Aura Premier

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15: Mall – closed Supermarket – 9am to 6pm

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Market Market

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 onwards: Monday to Thursday – 10am to 9pm Friday to Sunday – 10am to 10pm



Uptown Bonifacio

April 13 – 10am to 10pm

April 14 to 15 – closed (except for selected establishments)

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 11pm

Venice Grand Canal Mall

April 13 – 11am to 10pm

April 14 to 15 – closed (except for selected establishments)

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 11pm

San Juan City

Greenhills Mall

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 8pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 9pm

Greenhills Promenade

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Theatre Mall

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 8pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Pasay City

SM Mall of Asia

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14: Mall – closed (except for selected restaurants) Supermarket – 9am to 9pm

April 15: Mall – closed (except for selected restaurants) Supermarket – 9am to 10pm

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

S Maison at Conrad Manila

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed (except for selected restaurants)

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 10pm

Newport Mall

April 13 to 14 – 11am to 11pm

April 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 11am to 11pm

Manila City

Lucky Chinatown Mall

April 10 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 to 17 – 10am to 9pm

SM City Manila

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 15 – closed

April 16 to 17: Mall – 10am to 9pm Supermarket – 9am to 9pm



Robinsons Place Manila

April 11 to 13 – 10am to 9pm

April 14 to 15 – closed

April 16 onwards: Monday to Thursday – 10am to 9pm Friday to Sunday – 10am to 10pm



NOTE: This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made.

