Take note of the LRT-2 closures during Holy Week 2022

It’s not just the MRT-3 line that will be suspending operations this coming Holy Week—the Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) has also announced that the LRT-2 will be temporarily decommissioned next week.

According to the LRTA’s latest advisory, the LRT-2 will be non-operational from April 13 to 17, Holy Wednesday to Easter Sunday. The last trip on April 12, Tuesday, will be at 8pm for both Recto- and Antipolo-bound routes.

This temporary closure will also be done to give way to the LRT-2 system’s annual maintenance. Look:

As of this writing, there are already two out of three rail lines in the metro that will be unavailable starting Wednesday next week. If you’ll have to commute around the city then, take note of these changes and spread the word.

