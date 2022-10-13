Car parks next to tree illegally, tree eats car

There are cars that have been left parked illegally, and then there are cars that have been outright abandoned by their owner. Guess which category this old Hyundai falls into.

That’s right. The correct answer is both.

Still, the owner had the gall to try and weasel his way out of a fine by saying he had only just left his car parked illegally recently. There was just one problem: The tree the unit was parked next to had already consumed the vehicle.

As Dr. Ian Malcolm once said, “nature finds a way.”

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija recently shared this story on his Facebook page, saying “sana all ng puno namumunga ng kotse.” Funny.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Quick guide: What types of top boxes should be registered with the LTO?

LTO on viral dilapidated truck with valid registration: “Heads will roll”

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Perhaps this tree has had enough of his brothers being cut down to make way for more roads—which in turn has worsened Metro Manila’s flood problem—and decided to take matters into its own hands. Er, we mean roots.

On a more serious note, if you have no more intention of keeping your ride in proper working order, please handle its disposal properly. Or, you know, at least keep it parked inside your own garage.

We can’t help but wonder how the MMDA is going to go about towing this thing. What’s the worst state you’ve ever seen an abandoned car in? Let us know in the comments.

Tree eats illegally-parked Hyundai

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.