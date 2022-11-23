This has got to be one of the most absurd parking jobs we’ve ever seen

Each time the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Sidewalk Clearing Operations Group (SCOG) heads out into whichever city or municipality in the capital, we expect to see head-scratchers. Well, the agency went to Parañaque City earlier this week, and we did get our regular dose of one.

MMDA Task Force Special Operations (TFSO) head Bong Nebrija recently posted a photo of a Chevrolet Trailblazer illegally parked on the side of the road. And for whatever reason, the vehicle was parked perpendicular to the sidewalk, so it effectively blocked the entire bike lane as well as the outermost vehicle lane.

That’s not the end of it, though—the Chevy was also parked right beside a ‘no parking’ sign. Yes, it looks as absurd as it sounds. We really reckon this has got to be one of the worst parking jobs we’ve ever seen on social media.

We’re not sure what really happened before this photo was taken or what took place after. All know is that there were two possible outcomes here: the owner was ticketed, or the SUV was towed. Either way, that should teach him and motorists in the area a good lesson.

You can check out the photo below for a better look. Have you encountered anything like this in the metro before?

Chevrolet Trailblazer caught for illegal parking in Parañaque City:

