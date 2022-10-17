MMDA: Putting up “sponsored” signs won’t make an illegal roadside parking spot legal

So, we’ve all agreed that painting shady parking lines on the sidewalk won’t work. But what about “sponsored” parking signs like the one you see above? These look legit enough, don’t they?

The answer is no. And the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) wants everyone to know it.

MMDA Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija recently returned to a street his team had already cleared previously only to find that someone had put up “one-sided parking” signs featuring the branding of a popular motel chain.

“We operated on this street before and we towed ticketed jeepneys parked on the sidewalk and the road. Today when we came back we saw these signs up on the post to make their parking look legal,” Nebrija said in a Facebook post.

“I do not know if it’s the barangay who put it up or the jeepney association but neither are authorized to declare roadside parking,” he added.

Well, there you have it. Putting up signs like these won’t spare you from a fine or having your vehicle towed away. Have you seen any signs like this in your neighborhood?

MMDA takes down illegal roadside parking sign

