Ride-hailing service inDrive will soon begin operations in PH

Mobility services provider inDrive is set to enter the Philippine market, and with its “people-driven” approach, the US-based company aims to shake up the local ride-hailing scene.

At the core of inDrive’s approach is its user-friendly app, which introduces a fare proposal system. Passengers can suggest a fare for their ride, and drivers have the flexibility to accept, decline, or propose a counteroffer, without fear of penalties.

POPULAR NOW ON OUR WEBSITE:

Move over, Innova: The all-new Toyota Zenix is now officially in PH

VIPs, your new ride has arrived: This is the all-new Toyota Alphard

This departure from algorithm-driven pricing ensures transparency, the company says, empowering both passengers and drivers: Passengers enjoy the freedom to choose fares, expected arrival times, car models, and driver ratings, while drivers can opt for cost-efficient and convenient ride requests.

PHOTO BY inDrive

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

inDrive conducts thorough background checks on driver applicants, verifying their documents, licenses, and permits. Passengers can rate their rides and provide feedback on driver behavior and service quality. The app also has safety features such as real-time GPS tracking during rides, the ability to share trip details with trusted contacts, an emergency button for immediate assistance, and round-the-clock support.

Metro Manila, Cebu, Davao, Bacolod, and Baguio are being eyed for the company’s initial operations in the country.

OTHER MOTORING NEWS STORIES:

The MMDA is working on bringing back No-Contact Apprehension Policy

Fare hike advisory: Here’s the new fare matrix for the LRT-1 and the LRT-2

inDrive was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 with roughly 175 million downloads worldwide. Operating in 614 cities across 47 countries, it has regional hubs in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and CIS nations. Its largest markets include Mexico, Kazakhstan, Brazil, Colombia, and Egypt, and its global expansion strategy prioritizes emerging countries. Beyond ride-hailing, it offers urban services like intercity transportation, freight delivery, task assistance, courier delivery, and employment search.

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

“We are looking forward to serving Filipinos and strengthening the local mobility sector,” says Arsen Tomsky, inDrive founder and CEO. “Ride-hailing services are not just a matter of convenience, but a necessity. As the world returns to its busy state, moving around can be a challenge, particularly for people who do not own vehicles. We hope to ease this burden, while providing opportunities for drivers to earn more.”