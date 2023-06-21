Fare hike advisory: Here’s the new fare matrix for the LRT-1 and the LRT-2

As we reported earlier this week, passengers of the Light Rail Transit Lines 1 and 2 (LRT-1 and LRT-2) will have to pay higher fares in about six weeks’ time, after the Department of Transportation (DOTr) approved the implementation of adjusted fares for both train lines.

The collection of higher fares will take effect on August 2, 2023.

Operators Light Rail Manila Corporation (LRMC) and Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) have released the updated fare matrices for the LRT-1 and the LRT-2, respectively. Check them out below:

New LRT-1 fare matrix (effective August 2, 2023)

PHOTO BY Light Rail Manila Corporation

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

New LRT-2 fare matrix (effective August 2, 2023)

PHOTO BY Light Rail Transit Authority

For single-journey ticket users, an end-to-end ride on the LRT-1 (Baclaran to Roosevelt) will now cost P35, while for stored-value card users, it will cost P33. Currently, fares are at P29 and P30, respectively.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

Here’s your first look at the all-new Mitsubishi Strada

We imagine the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser Prado as a rugged, boxy SUV

CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓ Watch now

Single-journey ticket users of the LRT-2 will also have to pay P35 for end-to-end travel (Recto to Antipolo), and stored-value card users will pay P33. The current respective fares are P30 and P28.

Both train lines use beep for their stored-value card systems.

Inquirer.net has also reported that management of the Metro Rail Transite Line 3 (MRT-3) will likewise be petitioning for a fare increase of P2.29 for the boarding fee and P0.21 for every kilometer of travel.

In the same report, Jorjette Aquino, assistant secretary for railways at the DOTr, said that the national government currently subsidizes P85 of the actual P115 end-to-end fare on the MRT-3. “With fare adjustment, kung itutuloy ang pag-file ng petition ng MRT-3 at ito ay naaprubahan, 70% pa rin ang isu-subsidize ng national government,” she added.