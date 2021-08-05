Report: PNP says inter-city travel will be restricted during ECQ

More and more clarifications are being made as we head closer to this new enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) period in Metro Manila.

According to a report by GMA News, Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar said that inter-city travel during ECQ will be prohibited, even for consumers buying essential goods.

Eleazar said each city will be considered a “tiny bubble”—supposedly part of the bigger Metro Manila bubble—and borders separating these will be closed off and will be manned by police personnel.

Only APORs will be allowed to cross borders, similar to how movement in and out of the Greater Manila bubble will be limited.

“Pagdating po ng ECQ, itong malaking bubble na ito ay magiging parang mga tiny bubble na po ’yan. Yung bawat city sa loob ng Metro Manila magsisilbing isa nang bubble area,” said Eleazar.

If you need to step out at any point during ECQ, then be advised. Likewise, you might also want to read the full guidelines on public transport as well as the adjusted curfew hours. Lastly, take note that the PNP has recently clarified the full guidelines on the ‘hatid-sundo’ of APORs—you can read more on that here.

