Transport strike ended as Malacañang promises to review jeepney phaseout guidelines

Transport groups earlier this week called for a week-long strike in protest of the government’s PUV modernization program, or what’s more commonly called the jeepney phaseout.

Today, transport groups Manibela and Piston have called an early end to the supposed week-long strike after Malacañang promised to review further the Department of Transportation (DOTr) Department Order 2017-011 Omnibus Franchising Guidelines (OFG).

According to Piston’s statement, the strike paralyzed 80% of Metro Manila, including 100% of all major routes within the capital. Yesterday, during the second day of tigil-pasada, Malacañang had a dialogue with the two groups wherein it promised to review further the contents of the OFG.

While the government didn’t yet appeal to the groups’ demand to junk the program entirely, it did give its assurance that drivers, operators, and commuters will be included in the said review moving forward.

Piston’s statement reads: “Bagama’t hindi pa ito ganap na pagbasura sa OFG at programang phaseout, panimulang tagumpay pa rin itong maituturing dahil naitulak nating tumugon ang Malacañang at anapatunayan nation ang bisa at lakas ng rating sama-samang pagkilos.

“Sa kabila into, nananatili ang rating paninindigan sa buong pagbabasura ng OFG at ng bogus na modernization program na aagaw sa mga prangkisa at kabuhayan ng libo-libong tsuper at operator para ipamigay sa malalaking negosyante at magpapahirap sa milyon-milyong komyuter ng pampublikong transportasyon.”

As it stands, the government will be reviewing the jeepney phaseout guidelines until December 31, 2023. We’ll be keeping an eye out for developments on the matter until then.

