LTFRB investigating reports of ‘Libreng Sakay’ buses charging commuters

In case you missed it, the EDSA Busway’s Libreng Sakay program is operating 24/7 this month. This means rides on all participating buses should be free of charge—but, apparently, some units might not have gotten the memo.

In a statement, the country’s Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said that is currently investigating reports of EDSA Busway units charging commuters despite the 24/7 implementation of the Libreng Sakay program.

“Iimbestigahan ng LTFRB ang mga balita na naniningil pa rin ang mga PUB drivers sa EDSA Busway bagamat 24 oras na ang Libreng Sakay ngayong Disyembre,” the agency’s statement reads.

The LTFRB also encouraged commuters who run into these incidents to report them to traffic inspectors or other authorized personnel.

“Pinapayuhan ang publiko na i-report ang ganitong gawain sa mga traffic inspectors ng LTFRB o enforcers ng Inter-Agency Council on Traffic (I-ACT) na nakabantay sa bawat istasyon ng EDSA Busway.”

The LTFRB also took the opportunity to address the issue of long lines building up at EDSA Busway stations. According to the agency, it is monitoring the situation around stations will high passenger demand.

“Kaugnay naman sa umano'y kakulangan ng PUB sa EDSA Busway, kung saan inirereklamo ang matagal na paghihintay sa mga pasahero, patuloy ang pag-monitor ng LTFRB sa mga istasyon ng EDSA Busway upang matukoy ang mga lugar na mataas ang passenger demand at matugunan ito,” the agency said.

Have you been wrongfully charged for a Libreng Sakay ride this month?

