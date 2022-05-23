Lopez Jaena Street in Pasig City is now a car-free zone every Sunday

Pasig City really takes the idea of ‘inclusive mobility’ quite seriously. It has reopened an entire intersection for pedestrians, implemented weekly car-free zones, and renovated beat-up walkways over the past year alone.

Now, the local government unit has made yet another move going in favor of pedestrians, cyclists, and alternative-mobility users in the city. Mayor Vico Sotto has just announced that Lopez Jaena Street in Barangay Sumilang will also be closed off to motorists every Sunday, from 6am to 6pm.

STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The Hyundai Casper is a stylish mini SUV that costs less than P600,000*

Meet Honda’s newest adventure scooter, the ADV 350

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Declared as a People’s Street, this avenue will be a free space for individuals who wish to exercise, play, or simply hang out without any traffic disturbances. Sotto said in his Facebook post that there are three more barangays requesting for a People’s Street as well, so we expect to see more of these around Pasig City real soon.

Would you like to see more of these car-free streets around Metro Manila? Share your two cents in the comments.

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.