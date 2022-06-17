DOTr announces 30-minute extension of LRT-2 operating hours

Are you having trouble flagging-down buses or jeepneys? It might have something to do with the country’s rocketing fuel prices. Metro Manila’s rail lines, though, might make for viable alternatives if you ever find yourself in a tight sport commuting-wise.

If you’re a regular LRT-2 user, note that the rail line’s operating hours have been extended by 30 minutes. This applies to both trips coming from the LRT-2’s Antipolo Station and Recto Station.

The last LRT-2 trip from Antipolo Station now departs at 9pm instead of 8:30pm, while the last trip from Recto Station now departs at 9:30pm instead of 9pm. In a statement, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) said these changes are in line with the agency’s commitment to helping onsite workers and students with face-to-face classes get around the city.

Now, 30 minutes might not seem like much to some of you, but given the state of other modes of public transportation during the fuel crisis, any extra breathing room is welcome. Will the LRT-2’s new schedule have any impact on your daily commute?

New LRT-2 operating hours:

