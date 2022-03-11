LTFRB cracks down on jeepneys overcharging commuters during fuel crisis

The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) is making it clear: Overcharging is a big no-no, even with the way fuel prices are surging these days.

The agency recently cracked down on overcharging jeepneys in Quezon City and Pasig City, interviewing commuters to determine if the reports that the LTFRB has received about overpriced rides are indeed true.

According to reports received by the agency recently, jeepney drivers in Fairview and along Marcos Highway are charging passengers as much as P15 as the minimum fare. “This, despite the fact that the LTFRB is yet to resolve the various petitions for fare hike it received from groups of operators,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

LTFRB cracks down on overcharging

Some passengers who were interviewed, however, told LTFRB personnel that they were purposely paying a P10 minimum fare because they understand that fuel prices are currently surging.

Authorities proceeded to remind the jeepney drivers that the minimum fare is still currently set at P9. The drivers responded, however, by saying one of their leaders told them that a new P10 minimum fare has already been approved by the LTFRB. The agency is stressing this is not true.

With the way gas prices are trending upwards, it’s unlikely these overcharging incidents are isolated. How much are you paying for jeepney rides these days?

