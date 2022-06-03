The LTFRB has received reports of TNVS units charging P1,000 ‘priority boarding fee’

We understand that money’s tight. With the way gas prices are going and potential tax hikes on the horizon, it’s understandable that many are now trying to find way to earn a little extra income. We have to say, though, that duping your fellow Filipinos is the wrong way to go bout it.

In a statement, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) said it has received complaints of some transport network vehicle service (TNVS) units from one transport network company (TNC) charging a P1,000 ‘priority boarding fee’ for one-way trips.

NEWS YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

LTO extends validity of driver’s licenses, student permits expiring in June

Apparently, riders are covering their bikes’ plates to avoid no-contact apprehension

LTFRB advisory on TNVS ‘priority boarding fees’:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The agency is already investigating the matter, and has also sent a letter to local TNCs such as Grab, Joy Ride, E-Pick Me Up, and Cloud Panda to warn the companies against deviating from approved TNVS fare guidelines.

“Bagama’t hindi direktang nakatanggap ng anumang reklamo ang LTFRB ukol sa ibang TNCs, nakita ng ahensya na nararapat pa rin na sumulat sa kanila upang paalalahanan ng mga maling gawa katulad ng nabanggit,” The LTFRB said.

Under LTFRB Memorandum Circular No. 2019-036, the standard flag-down rate for sedan-type TNVS units is set at P40. This initial fee is followed by a P15 per kilometer fare, as well as a P2 per minute travel fare.

For premium units, the flag-down is set at P50, while distance and travel fares are set at P18 per kilometer and P2 per minute, respectively. Hatchbacks, meanwhile, have a flag-down of P30 and per-kilometer and per-minute fares of P13 and P2, respectively.

Continue reading below ↓

The LTFRB is calling on all ride-hailing and motorcycle taxi app users to report any instances of overcharging to the agency through its 1342 hotline or official Facebook page. Have you experienced shady practices like this lately?

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.