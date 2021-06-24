ARTA: LTO fixer only took advantage of the “fast and legitimate” license renewal process

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) is making some clarifications regarding the supposed arrest of a fixer at the Land Transportation Office’s (LTO) headquarters in Quezon City last week.

Contrary to reports that the fixer was arrested inside the LTO headquarters itself, the ARTA is now saying that the transaction was conducted outside, and so was the actual arrest.

The agency’s statement reads: “A number of news reports indicated that ARTA said that the fixer was caught inside the LTO headquarters, which is false.

“The Authority also did not claim that the license that the ARTA Undersecretary received was fake, contrary to media reports. In a meeting between ARTA and LTO officials on Wednesday, it was confirmed that the license that was issued is valid.”

The supposed ‘customer’ was ARTA undersecretary BGen. Carlos Quita, who went to the LTO branch to renew his driver’s license. He was met by the fixer outside of the LTO HQ and was offered to have the renewal process fast-tracked for just P4,500.

Quita paid the fixer an initial amount of P2,500, after which he was assisted as he went through the “fast and legitimate” license renewal process, meaning there was really nothing illegal with the process per se.

ARTA director general Jeremiah Belgica said that what the fixer merely did was take advantage of the public’s perception that the LTO’s processes are still slow. “Kung mayroon po sigurong dapat magpaliwanag dito, ’yung mga fixer sa labas ’yon na taking advantage, of course, sa mga proseso,” he said.

You can check the full statement below:

There’s still a long way to go before the LTO and other government agencies fully rid their offices of these fixers. But does this recent announcement really make a world of difference? You tell us, readers—the comments section is open.

