LTO: New driver’s education seminar can take as long as 5 hours, failing exam requires retake

The availability of 10-year driver’s licenses for law-abiding motorists is nice and all, but it doesn’t mean you can just walk in and out of a Land Transportation Office (LTO) renewal center to obtain one.

All driver’s license holders and applicants are now required by law to take a Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) refresher seminar and exam. The new requirement is mandated by Section 3 of Republic Act 10930.

“The LTO shall promulgate prerequisites and guidelines before the grant of drivers’ licenses to ensure that these are issued only to deserving applicants with sufficient driving skills and knowledge on road safety and proper road courtesy. Toward this end, the conduct of theoretical and practical examinations, among others, must sufficiently measure the competency of drivers and must be designed to the type of license applied for its corresponding restrictions: Provided, that for professional drivers, the tests must be appropriated to the vehicle and type of service the applicant intends to operate,” the section reads.

Each CDE seminar will take five hours at most and consists of video and written materials provided by the LTO. These can be taken for free at Driver Education Centers or for a fee at driving schools accredited by the agency. If you fail the CDE exam following the seminar, you will be required to retake the test.

Currently, only the LTO Central Office and Quezon City Licensing Center are issuing 10-year driver’s license extensions. Other Metro Manila branches are expected to follow a week later. If you choose to renew your license at a branch that still cannot issue 10-year extensions, you will do so via the agency’s old system.

In a statement, the LTO said that the new measure is in place to ensure only qualified motorists are able to get behind the wheel.

“The law wants to make sure that only qualified motorists who possess both driving skills and knowledge of road safety and road courtesy are given the privilege to drive motor vehicles,” LTO chief assistant secretary Edgar Galvante stressed.

So, what do you make of these new driver’s license requirements? Will they result in a safer motoring environment for Filipinos, or will they be for naught? Chime in.

