LTO: Comprehensive Driver’s Education program will help motorists avoid stress, road rage

According to the Land Transportation Office (LTO), it isn’t just uneducated motorists who stand to gain from its implementation of the Comprehensive Driver’s Education (CDE) program. Supposedly, those of you who have trouble keeping a cool head behind the wheel can learn a thing or two as well.

In a statement, LTO chief assistant secretary Edgar Galvante said that the CDE contains information that will help drivers avoid street and road rage while on the road, too.

The official stressed that experienced drivers stand to benefit from the CDE thanks to “its information on the best practices to deal with stress and road rage, unsafe and abusive motorists, crisis events like accidents and vehicle malfunctions, and updates on new traffic rules and signages.”

Galvante also took the opportunity to remind everyone that the CDE will not result in added expenses for motorists, as all of the program’s learning materials are available to view for free on the official LTO Land Transportation Management System (LTMS) portal.

“We hope to further expand this free learning resource for Filipino drivers, so our motorists become safer and more responsible drivers,” Galvante said.

The CDE was implemented last month as mandated by Section 3 of Republic Act 10930. Motorists must pass a 25-question evaluation test in order to receive a CDE certificate of completion—a new requirement for license renewal applicants.

So, do you think the CDE will help lower motorists’ stress levels? Or will this added requirement simply serve as an added inconvenience? Chime in.

