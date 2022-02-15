Report: DOJ supports bid to suspend additional test for LTO driver’s license renewal

Last week, we reported that a lawmaker was calling on the Land Transportation Office (LTO) to suspend additional LTO driver’s license renewal requirements—specifically an eight-hour driving exam—to help slow down the spread of COVID-19. It appears the move has caught the attention of the Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to a report by BusinessWorld, Representative Rufus Rodriguez’s House Resolution 2325, which urges the LTO to suspend the driver’s license requirement during the pandemic, is now being backed by the DOJ.

In a letter signed by undersecretary Emmeline Aglipay-Villar sent to transport committee chairperson Edgar Sarmiento, the DOJ reportedly supported Rodriguez’s resolution, saying: “(While) it is a function that is necessary, proper and incidental to the power of the LTO to issue driver’s licenses… it is a function that properly pertains to the LTO and it is not contemplated by EO No. 1101, s. 1985, that said function be performed by an LTO-accredited driving school or institution.”

Continue reading below ↓

ALSO READ:

LTO: Registration validity of cars with plates ending in 2 extended until March 31

“For this reason, we support the adoption of House Resolution No. 2325,” the letter added.

Rodriguez has also released a statement saying he hopes the LTO will finally heed his call for the requirement’s suspension.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

“We hope that the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Land Transportation Office will now finally listen and cease from imposing this requirement,” the lawmaker said.

This should be an issue worth following in case your driver’s license is up for renewal in the near future. What’s your take on this matter?

PHOTO BY Leandre Grecia

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.