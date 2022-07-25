No, a laminated photocopy cannot serve as a substitute for your LTO driver’s license card

The past week in motoring news definitely backs up the idea that common sense isn’t so common anymore. Now, we’ve moved on from ‘2 joints’ to this.

Earlier today, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija shared an image of a laminated photocopy of someone’s Land Transportation Office (LTO) driver’s license. Apparently, this was presented to enforcers by a taxi driver who was apprehended for a simple traffic violation.

Again, we don’t usually feel the need to state the obvious, but here we go anyway: No, you are not allowed to use a laminated photocopy as a substitute for your LTO driver’s license card. You need to have the real thing with you whenever you’re behind the wheel.

This motorist learned this lesson the hard way as his vehicle was towed away following his apprehension.

“Kuya taxi driver surrendered a laminated photocopy of his driver’s license. Nice try Kuya, nice try,” Nebrija said in his Facebook post.

Makes you wonder if some people actually think this is allowed. Or, you know, that there’s a slight chance they’ll get away with it. So, what ridiculous traffic violation do you think MMDA traffic enforcers will come across next?

This is not a valid LTO driver’s license card

