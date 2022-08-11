Is your LTO driver’s license expiring this month? Well, it’s now valid until September 30

The country’s Land Transportation Office (LTO) is providing you with some breathing room if your driver’s license is expiring this month.

In a Facebook post, the agency has announced another extension for motorists whose LTO driver’s license, student permit, conductor’s license, or medical certificate expires in August.

If your driver’s license or any of the requirements above expire within the month, you now have until September 30 to renew it. The LTO says that this move is because of the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

OTHER STORIES YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED:

The LTO is looking to reduce the cost of seminars and exams for driver’s license renewal

LTO: Replacing IT provider over registration issues was “never the intention”

In case you missed it, the same news applies to LTO driver’s licenses, student permits, conductors licenses, and medical certificates that should have expired in July as well.

Continue reading below ↓

And in separate news, the LTO has also announced that it is trying to lower the cost of seminars and exams required for driver’s license renewal. Not sure how much renewal costs at the moment? Here’s a guide we made that might come in handy.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Again, these extensions are to provide you guys with more time to get requirements in order and to space out applicants dropping by LTO offices. They’re not there for you to disregard the chore until the last minute. Looking to finally get your renewal accomplished?

LTO driver’s license validity extended

Continue reading below ↓

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.