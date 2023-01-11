LTO suspends driving school for alleged irregularities with its theoretical driving course

A driving school in Palawan is in hot water following complaints about how it conducts its theoretical driving course and driving enhancement programs.

In a statement, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced that the driving school has been suspended for 30 days following reported irregularities. The school is now under investigation for violating Article VII of LTO Memorandum Circular 2021-2284.

Specifically, the agency took issue with how the school would allegedly hold these courses outside of LTO-approved classrooms. The LTO is also reminding all of its accredited driving schools to be careful when conducting courses, saying these must be done in a proper manner.

“Lubhang mahalaga na natuturuan ng maayos ang aspiring drivers. Ang mabuting pagmamaneho ay nagsisimula sa driving schools dahil kung mali ang kanilang sistema ng pagtuturo, magdudulot lang din ito ng mga road crash sa lansangan, bagay na hindi natin pinapayagan sa LTO,” agency head Jay Art Tugade said in the announcement.

Tell us: Have you ever come across anything shady happening with a driving school’s exams or courses? Let us know what you did about it in the comments section.

LTO suspends driving school

