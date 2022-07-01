The new LTO Estancia is a one-stop shop for your driver’s license renewal requirements

One of the biggest inconveniences when it comes to getting government IDs or documents is having to jump from one building to the next to fulfill requirements. Simply put, it sucks.

If you’re planning to get your driver’s license in Pasig City, the new Land Transportation Office (LTO) license renewal branch inside the Estancia Mall might be the way to go about it.

LTO Estancia was just recently opened to the public and is located inside the mall’s East Wing, on the fourth floor. It will operate from 9am to 5pm, Monday to Friday.

The main draw when it comes to this newly opened facility isn’t just that it’s situated inside an air-conditioned mall with nearby dining options, either. The license renewal branch is flanked by both an accredited clinic and a driver’s academy. This means accomplishing requirements like a theoretical driving course or medical exam is literally just a couple of steps away.

In case you missed it, we also have some handy guides to help you figure out the costs of renewing your driver’s license, as well as how to go about getting it replaced if you lose it.

LTO Estancia driver's license renewal center:

