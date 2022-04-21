LTO registration validity for cars with license plates ending in 4 extended to May 31

Those of you who still haven’t gotten around to dealing with their Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration requirements? Yeah, you can breathe easy—at least if the last digit of your license plate ends in ‘4.’

The agency has announced that it is extending the motor vehicle registration validity of cars with plate numbers ending in 4 until May 31. Look:

LTO registration validity extension

Tough luck, though, if your license plate ends in ‘3.’ As per an announcement made late last month, motor vehicles with plate numbers ending in 3 only have until April 30 to get their registration in order.

And in separate news, LTO NCR East has also announced that it has updated its database of replacement license plates that are ready for claiming. You can read more about this news here.

Well, there you have it. April 30 and May 31. If you haven’t dealt with this chore yet, now might be the time to finally get it done. You know, while we aren’t in the middle of another COVID-19 surge? Stay safe out there.

