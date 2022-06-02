LTO registration of cars with license plates ending in 6 extended to July 31

Okay, so there’s another extension for the registration validity of cars ending with a certain plate number. A little extra breathing room—but we stand by our suggestion to get this requirement out of the way sooner rather than later.

Anyway, this time it’s for cars with license plate numbers ending in 6. If your car’s plate ends in this numeral, you now have until July 31 to renew your vehicle’s Land Transportation Office (LTO) registration.

LTO registration validity advisory

We know dealing with this can be a chore, so here’s a simple guide about getting your LTO registration in order. Too lazy to be hassled by this requirement? Well, maybe the fines and penalties attached to driving an unregistered vehicle will help convince you to get this over with.

And in case you missed it, the LTO has also extended the validity of driver’s licenses and student permits that expired in April and May. If your permit or license expired last month, you now have until July 31 to renew it. And if it expired in April, the LTO is giving you until June 30.

By now, it’s probably safe to assume the LTO will announce more extensions down the line. We’ll be sure to pass on that information as soon as the agency makes it available.

