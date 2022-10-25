No ‘Undas’ leaves for enforcers this year to ensure smooth traffic, LTO says

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) says that its personnel will be all hands on deck for the 2022 Undas holidays.

According to the LTO, it has prohibited its traffic enforcers from going on vacation or taking days off from October 27 to November 4. This news comes as the agency announced that it will remain on “heightened alert” for the duration of Undas 2022 and will focus on keeping motorists and commuters safe over the next several days.

The agency also added that it has started deploying mobile teams to transport terminals across Metro Manila in anticipation of the Undas transport rush.

“We are already anticipating our cemeteries to be teeming with more people during the week prior to All Saints’ Day compared to the previous two years since lockdowns and community quarantines have already been lifted,” agency chief assistant secretary Teofilo Guadiz III said in a statement.

“The public can rest assured, however, that the LTO will monitor the situation on our roads in close coordination with various transport groups and other concerned government agencies in the areas of law enforcement and medical emergency response to ensure that road safety will always be observed and maintained,” he added.

If traffic goes smoothly over the next couple of days, you know who to thank. Will you be on vacation during Undas 2022?

