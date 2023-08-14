LTO: Be wary of people charging P200 for ‘hassle-free claiming’ of license plates

Don’t transact with unscrupulous individuals claiming they can expedite the release of your license plates for a P200 fee, warned Land Transportation Office (LTO) chief Atty. Vigor Mendoza II.

Since the agency’s replacement plate inquiry website went live, more vehicle owners have been able to get updates on the status of their replacement plates—including which district office the plates will be released. According to Mendoza, he has already received reports of individuals approaching LTO clients with stories of long lines at district office and distribution sites.

“Sinasabi ay para hindi na daw pumila ay magbayad na lang daw ng P200 para mabilis,” Mendoza said. “I am telling our kababayan now na hindi po totoo yan, meron na po tayong mga inihandang sistema para maging maayos at mabilis ang distribution process.

“And take note, libre po ito kaya I am asking our kababayan to immediately report to us kung sino ang nanghihingi ng pera para makuha ang kanilang plaka dahil sisiguraduhin ko mismo na mapaparusahan ang mga taong ito.”

Aside from the inquiry website and the deployment of ‘mystery applicants’ to check services at LTO offices, other upcoming initiatives to hasten the release of unclaimed plates is to tap malls as distribution sites and to set up an appointment system.

He also called upon regional directors and district office heads to find ways to expedite the distribution process earlier than the planned 60-day deadline for these officials.

LTO advisory on distribution of license plates: