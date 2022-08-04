South Korea is giving Makati City P724-M to build an electric bus service

Makati City’s public transportation system might be a whole lot greener soon. This, after the government of South Korea granted the local government a hefty sum to establish a new eco-friendly electric bus service.

A total of $13 million (over P724 million) in funding will be provided to Makati City through the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA). Setting up the electric bus service will be done as a five-year project that includes the creation of a ‘public transportation master plan’ and the construction of a new bus depot.

In a Facebook post, KOICA said that the partnership will help toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions and the effects of climate change.

“The envisioned public transport system in Makati City would provide citizens with safe, efficient, accessible, and eco-friendly mode of transportation,” KOICA country director Kim Eusnub said.

Mayor Nancy Binay, meanwhile, said the new project will help solidify Makati City as a “smart city,” and that it will provide commuters with another form of affordable public transportation.

So, five years then. Think this new electric bus service will be up and running by then? Share your thoughts in the comments.

