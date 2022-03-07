Number coding from 7am to 7pm will return to Makati City on March 16

Motorists who’ve been enjoying number coding exemptions while passing through Makati City the past few months, take note: The number coding scheme is making a return soon.

Makati City has announced that it will once again be implementing its full number coding scheme starting on March 16. It will be enforced from 7am to 7pm, which is far more restrictive than the 5pm to 8pm coding period the rest of the National Capital Region (NCR) is currently adhering to. The only exemption that will remain will be for cars ferrying senior citizens with Blu Cards.

Makati City number coding scheme

This news comes several months after the number coding scheme returned to Metro Manila’s streets to cap off 2021. And in case you missed it, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is already looking to expand the current scheme to cover 7am to 9am as well.

On the one hand, we’re glad to see that traffic management schemes are beginning to return to normal all across the Metro. But on the other? It’s kind of a bummer because, well, coding. Does this announcement affect your daily drive in any way?

