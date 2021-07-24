These malls are waiving overnight parking fees as heavy rains continue in Greater Manila

The rains caused by Typhoon Fabian and the southwest monsoon (habagat) have barely let up the past few days, leaving parts of Metro Manila and other neighboring localities dealing with floods. Evacuations of residents in flood-prone areas—especially in Marikina City, Pasig City, and parts of Rizal—are already underway, with local government units focusing their efforts on assisting those without the means to move to higher, safer ground.
For those of you seeking parking areas and shelter from the continuous downpour, several Metro Manila malls have already announced that they are waiving overnight parking fees. Some of these malls are also keeping parts of the establishment as well as restrooms open for the use of customers waiting out the storm, as well as providing charging stations and free Wi-Fi. Check out the list below and the specific branches; we will do our best to keep this updated.
Robinsons Malls
SM Malls
Ayala Malls
Megaworld Lifestyle Malls
If you have to be on the road today, be safe, and keep these tips in mind:
Rainy season tips
-
Keep these things in mind when parking your car during a flood
-
How to assess if you can take on the flooded street in front of you
-
Safety tips for riders wading through flood
-
Off-road driving tips that will help in wet weather conditions
-
Things to check after driving through a flood
-
Must-do routine checks after your motorcycle braves a flood
-
My car has stalled in a flood, what should I do?
-
Must-know car-care tips for the rainy season
Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click here to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.