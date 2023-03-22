House approves renaming of Agham, BIR Roads to Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Ave.

Two Quezon City streets, namely, Agham Road and BIR Road, could soon be renamed after the late former Senator Miriam Defensor Santiago.

“The Agham Road and the BIR Road, stretching from North Avenue, traversing through Quezon Avenue up to East Avenue, all located in Quezon City, are hereby renamed as Senator Miriam P. Defensor-Santiago Avenue,” reads House Bill No. 7413, which was approved on the third and final reading on March 21, 2023.

“The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) shall issue the necessary rules, orders, and circulars to implement the provisions of this Act within 60 days from its effectivity.”

A Senate bill also proposing the renaming of the two Quezon City streets after the late Senator was filed in February 2023.

The official press release made by the House of Representatives states that the proposed statute shall take effect 15 days after the its publication in the Official Gazette or in a newspaper of general circulation.

Defensor-Santiago passed away on September 29, 2016, at the age of 71. Her career highlights included becoming the youngest presididing judge in the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) in 1983, and assuming her seat as a judge of the International Criminal Court (ICC) in 2012—the first Asian and Filipino to do so.

Street renamings are, of course, nothing new. Last year, Roosevelt Avenue, also in Quezon City, was officially renamed Fernando Poe Jr. Avenue. In 2019, a House bill also proposed the renaming of the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) to Marcelo H. del Pilar Expressway (MHDPEX).

