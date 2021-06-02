Metro Davao’s bike-lane network is set to be completed by mid-June

Metro Davao’s bike-lane network is set to open in the second week of June—part of the government’s efforts to promote active transport in metropolitan areas, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) announced on June 2.

As of May 28, the project’s overall progress is at 81%, with 46.15km of bike lanes completed.

Funded by the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act of 2020, the Metropolitan Bike Lane Network is the government’s response to a higher demand for safer roads for cyclists nationwide as more Filipinos adopted the use of bicycles when the pandemic’s safety restrictions shut down public transport for a period of time.

Bike-lane networks are also under construction in Metro Manila and Metro Cebu, with the aim of linking key activity areas and making safe paths accessible to active transport users.

Metro Manila bike-lane network

Metro Cebu bike-lane network

Metro Davao bike-lane network

