14 Metro Manila roads will undergo road reblocking, repairs this weekend

The weekend’s here again, which means we have another round of roadwork on Metro Manila roads. As always, make sure you have alternate routes in mind in case you’ll be passing by the areas listed below.

According to an advisory released by the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) will carry out road reblocking and repairs on 14 roads in the metro beginning 11pm tonight, June 2, until 5am of June 5, 2023.

Here is the full list of affected roads:

Metro Manila road reblocking and repairs, June 2 to 5, 2023

Pasig City

C5 northbound, from J. Vargas Avenue to Ortigas flyover approach (third lane)

Makati City

C5 southbound, in front of UP BCG (truck lane) EDSA northbound, after Kalayaan flyover (second lane from island) C5 southbound, in front of Petron

Quezon City

EDSA southbound, in front of Panorama Building and Word of Hope (third lane from island) Mindanao Avenue southbound, from from Charbel to Rare Cars (truck lane) Mindanao Avenue northbound, from underpass to Unioil (truck lane) A. Bonifacio Avenue northbound corner Sgt. Rivera Street (third lane from sidewalk) A. Bonifacio Avenue southbound, from Cloverleaf to 11th Avenue (first lane from sidewalk) G. Araneta Avenue, from Santo Domingo Avenue to Mauban Street (second lane from sidewalk) Commonwealth Avenue northbound, from Commission on Audit (COA) to Kristong Hari (third lane from island) Commonwealth Avenue southbound, from Beatriz to Intramuros Village (first and second lanes from sidewalk) Commonwealth Avenue northbound, from Diliman Doctors Hospital to Zuzuarregui Street (first, second, and fourth lanes) Aurora Boulevard, before F. Castillo Street (first lane from center island)

Official advisory from the MMDA:

