LTFRB: Minors, PWDs, pregnant women, seniors now allowed to ride public transport

The government eased up on public-transport restrictions a few weeks back by bringing the operating capacity of PUVs back up to 70% and removing the plastic-barrier requirement. The loosening up continues, as members of the vulnerable population are now allowed to ride public transport vehicles in areas under Alert Level 1 and 2.

According to the announcement from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), this includes minors, persons with disabilities (PWDs), pregnant women, and individuals aged 65 years old and up. Those with immunodeficiencies, comorbidities, and other health risks are also part of the population.

The LTFRB is reminding all commuters to always wear face masks and to refrain from talking on the phone or eating when inside PUVs. Likewise, the agency is also reiterating that all drivers and operators of PUVs must strictly abide by the rules set forth by the government. Violators will be dealt with accordingly, and penalties may range from fines to license revocation.

Continue reading below ↓

What do you guys think of this move? Tell us in the comments. You can also check out the official announcement below.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

See Also

Top Gear Philippines is now on Quento! Click to download the app and enjoy more articles and videos from Top Gear Philippines and your favorite websites.