MMDA: There were 2,397 road crashes involving bicycles in NCR in 2021

Yes, Metro Manila has made great strides when it comes to accommodating cyclists over the past couple of years. Still, there’s a long way to go before our nation’s capital can call itself ‘bicycle-friendly.’

You needn’t look any further than the Metro Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) bicycle-related road crash statistics for 2021 as proof. Last year, the agency recorded a total of 2,397 road crashes involving bicycles. Yikes.

Of that figure, 33 incidents resulted in death, while 1,719 resulted in non-fatal injury. A total of 645 incidents resulted in damage to property.

There are many other interesting statistics we can pick up here. For starters, the most dangerous hours to be out on a bicycle are 6am to 7am and 7am to 8am. Those periods recorded the highest number of bike-related mishaps with 203 and 229 incidents, respectively.

The most common type of accident involving bicycles? Side swipes, of which there were 726 recorded cases. The city with the most bike-related accidents? Quezon City, with a total of 586. January was the worst month for Metro Manila cyclists with 252 recorded accidents, too.

There’s also one very troubling piece of information the 2021 report reveals. Of the 2,397 bike-related accidents recorded in 2021, 2,105 incidents were listed as having ‘no accident factor’ based on police blotters. Clearly, authorities have a ways to go when it comes to accurate reporting here.

You can check out the 2021 MMDA bicycle-related road crash statistics report here. Are any cyclists reading this? What thoughts are running through your head after being presented with these troubling numbers?

