The MMDA will give you a lift if you get stranded along Commonwealth Avenue

Metro Manila may have shifted down to Alert Level 1, but this doesn’t mean the capital’s public transportation is functioning to its fullest. Commuters who take the Commonwealth Avenue-Litex route, though, can rest easy knowing the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) has their back in case getting a ride proves troublesome.

The agency has announced that it will give stranded commuters along the busy thoroughfare free rides in the event a shortage of public buses complicates their trip. These trips will be available from 5am to 8am, and will ferry people all the way to Welcome Rotunda.

“We received reports that passengers are waiting for buses along the road itself. We will deploy our Libreng Sakay buses as long as it is needed to help the public on their daily commute,” MMDA chairman Romando Artes said in a statement.

“We are looking for a long-term solution and will coordinate with city bus operators and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Department of Transportation (DOTr) for a long-term solution to increase the number of PUBs plying Commonwealth Avenue,” Artes added, stressing that keeping commuters off the road will also help improve Metro Manila’s overall traffic situation.

Keep in mind that this setup is only temporary, though. Still, it’s nice to know that the MMDA is doing its best to keep this situation covered. Hopefully, your commute will never have to come to hitching a ride.

