MMDA, LTO to speed up data sharing to bolster no-contact apprehension

Traffic violators, beware—the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) and the Land Transportation Office (LTO) have just signed a Memorandum of Agreement to interconnect the two agency’s data systems for faster information sharing on errant motorists.

The agreement will establish the LTO-MMDA System Interconnectivity Project, ensuring daily data sharing between the MMDA’s system and the Land Transport Management System (LTMS). This will provide the MMDA with real-time access to LTO records within the LTMS and make enforcement and apprehension more efficient. The LTMS now contains data not just on drivers and vehicle owners, but also on vehicle sellers, insurance companies, and government agencies such as the Government Service Insurance System and the Bureau of Customs.

The agreement will also bolster the MMDA’s no-contact apprehension program (NCAP), as traffic violators will be able to receive emails or text messages as advance notifications. The agency will still send printed notices to motorists with the full details of the violations incurred.

The LTO will also receive the MMDA’s data on apprehensions, violations, and vehicle alarms in a quicker manner, and the information will then be logged onto the LTMS records of the involved drivers and vehicles.

“This will allow the MMDA to more swiftly determine the ownership and address of vehicle owners caught by its non-contact apprehension system (NCAP), so the parties involved can be informed and their violations settled,” said MMDA chairman Atty. Romando Artes.





“With this agreement, we can quickly pinpoint drivers committing multiple traffic violations resulting in the suspension of their licenses and their mandatory training on road safety and traffic rules,” said LTO chief Edgar Galvante. “Drivers with violations will also be prevented from receiving the new ten-year licenses that are now being granted by the LTO.”

