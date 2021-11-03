MMDA slams fake news: No-contact apprehension has been in effect for years

You might have seen a so-called advisory from the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) saying that its no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) will be implemented starting November 15. Well, that’s fake news, so be advised.

The agency has released a statement reminding motorists that its NCAP has been in effect for quite some time now—more than five years already. Also, contrary to what the fake statement indicates, the MMDA says its enforcers will still be deployed to flag down violators.

Now, the fake advisory does provide the right reminders for motorists, but misinformation must always be avoided. You can check out the MMDA’s post below. Spread the word while you’re at it, too.

Other cities have also started implementing similar programs in their respective areas recently, such as Cauayan City in Isabela and Quezon City in Metro Manila. What’s your take on no-contact apprehension, readers? Think we need to see more of it in other densely populated cities?

