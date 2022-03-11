MMDA reassigns three traffic officials to new posts

Just a week after taking the reins as the chairman of the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), Romando Artes is already making some organizational changes. Artes has appointed three traffic officials to new posts to address the increase in vehicular volume in the capital under Alert Level 1.

Traffic chief Bong Nebrija is now the head of the new Task Force Special Operations (TFS) and Anti-Colorum Unit. Replacing him is TOO IV Jeffrey Torres who has been appointed as the head of the EDSA Special Traffic and Transport Zone. TOO1 D’Arthony John Maquinto is now the head of the Northern Traffic Enforcement District.

Under his new post, Nebrija will oversee not just EDSA but all Metro Manila roads under the jurisdiction of the MMDA. The TFSO will focus on providing alternate routes to motorists. Nebrija also served as the head of TFSO during the time of the late Danilo Lim.

“We trust the capability of Nebrija to enforce traffic rules and regulations beyond the stretch of EDSA, and clear Mabuhay Lanes and other major thoroughfares of traffic obstructions,” said Artes.

“We will intensify our clearing operations so that motorists would have alternate routes aside from EDSA,” said Nebrija. “We are thankful that the management is supportive of our programs to ease traffic in Metro Manila.”

Torres, meanwhile, will lead traffic management along EDSA. He has been tasked by Artes to prioritize speeding up the traffic flow along the busy thoroughfare over apprehending traffic violators.

“We will maximize the visibility of the traffic enforcers assigned to EDSA,” said Torres. Currently, there are 500 traffic enforcers deployed along EDSA.”

