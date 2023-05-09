This rider’s attempt to cheat the motorcycle dress code is just... baffling

There’s been a lot of talk about the motorcycle dress code recently, especially after the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) pointed out how pillion riders must now also wear closed shoes with the single ticketing system in effect.

To help you guys out, we made a proper guide. Of course, that didn’t seem to matter to some people. Are we surprised? Not really. There is one photo of an erring rider that’s now making the rounds on social media, though, and we admit we’re a bit baffled by it.

Apparently, MMDA Task Force Special Operations head Bong Nebrija and his crew recently flagged down this motorcycle-taxi rider whose passenger was not only wearing slippers but was also wearing what appears to be a disposable shower cap to cover his feet.

That doesn’t exactly provide any protection whatsoever—not even from the elements—but we reckon this was done to try and trick enforcers into thinking the pillion was wearing closed shoes. Nice try, but that ‘hack’ just won’t fly.

Anyway, we hope this serves as a stern warning to all motorcycle riders out there that you can’t just cheat the system like this. As proven by other clever motorists who tried to outsmart authorities, it’s just not going to work. One way or another, you will get caught.

MMDA flags down rider trying to cheat motorcycle dress code:

PHOTO BY Bong Nebrija on Facebook

