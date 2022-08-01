‘Kagawad’ and ‘#1 lodi’ fall victim to MMDA’s clampdown on illegal license plates

Man, there really is no end to them. Authorities recently apprehended another pair of motor vehicles sporting illegal license plates—this time, a kagawad and someone who’s supposedly both a congressman and the country’s number one lodi got caught.

Of course, it’s incredibly unlikely that either of the two motorists riding these motorbikes are elected officials. This didn’t stop them from equipping their rides with license plates indicating otherwise, though.

Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Task Force Special Operations (TFS) head Bong Nebrija recently took to Facebook to remind everyone that using custom license plates like these is illegal. Remember 2 Joints?

“Because of intensified non-contact apprehension [NCAP], motorists have found ways to beat the system: facemasks, stickers, duct tape, changing the last number of MV File, slanted plate holders, plate covers, or for those who are bolder than the rest they put plates like these,” Nebrija said in his Facebook post.

“These are unauthorized plates.”

All right, say it with us now. These. Are. Unauthorized. Plates.

Well, that wasn’t so difficult now, was it? Place your bets: What will the next illegal license plate confiscated by the MMDA read? Sound off in the comments.

Oh, and in case you missed it, aside from ‘2 Joints’ Mustang, a Honda Civic race car was also recently apprehended for a similar violation—you know, before some suggest the agency should treat cars the same way.

Riders apprehended for using illegal license plates:

