ICYMI: Removal of excise tax exemption for pickups, LTO on going to school ‘too early’

“Earlier this year, the Department of Finance (DOF) proposed a series of measures aimed at gradually alleviating the country’s growing debt—among them, the removal of the excise tax exemption for pickups.

“Well, it appears this will soon be more than just a proposal. The House committee on ways and means has approved the proposed removal of the excise tax exemption for pickups following a hearing held earlier today.

“During the hearing, a letter from finance secretary Benjamin Diokno urging lawmakers to pass measures proposed by the DOF was read. In it, the official argued that pickups were originally granted the excise tax exemption because they were seen as ‘workhorses for small business owners and professionals in their livelihood.’

Diokno explained, however, that authorities have observed that ‘manufacturers modify their pickups to serve as passenger, leisure, or sports utility vehicles.’

“‘This scheme allows manufacturers to circumvent the provision of the law and purpose of the exemption. Subjecting pickup trucks to excise tax will result in an estimated additional revenue of P52.6 billion from 2022 to 2026.’”

If you checked the news yesterday, you may have seen how the Land Transportation Office (LTO) made headlines because of its supposed statement on this week’s traffic situation as face-to-face classes returned.

According to various reports, the LTO supposedly told students and their parents to not go to school ‘too early.’ The agency has now clarified, however, that ‘there was never an intention to malign nor criticize the parents’ decision to come to school early.’ It also ‘categorically denies’ these remarks.

“‘It was clear that the statement attributed to the agency was taken out of context. The agency only stated its observation on the first day of classes, particularly on the situation where there was noticeable overcrowding of students in front of schools.

“‘Since it was the first day of classes, most of the parents do not know yet their children’s school schedule, hence the students for both morning and afternoon sessions converged at the school for information as to their final class schedule, some of them already at the school even if their children’s classes were not supposed to start until 12pm.

“‘Therefore, the Agency only clearly stated the facts. Since the students were in school early, the LTO only expressed its concern about the students’ plight, where some of them, including their parents, had to endure the long wait before they are allowed to attend classes.’”

“Face-to-face classes are officially back. As a result, the streets are now busier than ever, with more motorists, commuters, and pedestrians out and about in Metro Manila.

“Government agencies have been making the necessary preparations leading up to this week. The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), for example, has approved the reopening of various PUV routes for those who need to use public transport just to get to school and back.

“But it appears the agency isn’t stopping there, as it has now requested the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) to suspend the no-contact apprehension for public utility vehicles (PUVs).

“The Department of Transportation’s letter to the MMDA reads: ‘Relative thereto, the undersigned respectfully requests the review on the application of the no-contact apprehension program (NCAP) for public utility vehicles for at least 30 days, particularly on the new routes that will be reopened by LTFRB MC Nos. 2022-067 and 2022-068.’

“Meanwhile, the LTFRB’s statement reads: ‘Sa pakikipag-usap sa DOTr, tiniyak naman ng MMDA na hindi mahuhuli ang mga naturang PUV dahil walang CPC para sa mga rutang binuksan. Bukod diyan, exempted ang mga PUV sa number coding scheme ng MMDA. Pero iginigiit ng MMDA na hindi exempted ang mga PUV sa paglabag sa mga batas-trapiko at tinitiyak nila na mananagot ang mga pasaway na PUV driver sa kalsada. Dinagdag nito na lahat ng CPC violations ay ipapadala sa LTFRB para sa karampatang aksyon.

“‘Pinapaalala naman ng LTFRB sa mga PUV driver at operator na pinapayagang bumiyahe simula bukas na sumunod sa mga alituntunin ng LTFRB na nakasaad sa kanilang mga prangkisa o provisional authority (PA). Ang sinumang lalabag sa mga ito ay papatawan ng karampatang parusa tulad ng pagkansela ng kanilang CPC, SP, o PA.’”

“The infrastructure push across the country continues. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) has just shared that it has just begun construction of the new Ala-Uli Steel Flyover in Bataan.

“This new four-lane flyover located in the Municipality of Pilar will seek to ease up traffic at the Governor J.J. Linao National Road-Roman Superhighway intersection. The entire structure will measure 607.75m long and 17.3m wide.

“The Roman Superhighway, formerly known as the Bataan Provincial Highway, is said to be one of the busiest roads in the province, as it caters not just to motorcycles and cars but also to large trucks daily.

“The new flyover is expected to reduce road congestion and ‘further boost the economic potential’ of Bataan, as it will improve the transport of goods and encourage tourists to visit various destinations in the province. The project is set to be completed in 18 months.”

“Big news for residents of California: The sales of purely gasoline-powered vehicles in the entire state might end by 2035.

“According to a report by Reuters, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) had voted to adopt the regulations that would require all new cars sold in the state by 2035 to be electric or plug-in hybrid. The rules have reportedly been adopted by more than a dozen US states.

“In a separate article, Reuters reported that the new policy will impose yearly rising zero-emission vehicle rules from 2026. It is expected to reduce smog-causing pollution from light-duty vehicles by 25% by the year 2037. The new policy, however, will require approval from the US Environmental Protection Agency before it takes effect.

“Such a move isn’t exactly new, as car manufacturers and foreign governments alike have already set deadlines for the production and sales of internal combustion engines. These changes in California, however, could prove significant as the state—particularly the city of Los Angeles—is known for some of the worst traffic jams in the country.”

