ICYMI: DIY parking slots; Cavite-Batangas tollway; license confiscations in QC, Manila

“The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) recently released a memo—which was lauded by the Land Transportation Office (LTO), by the way—saying that only the LTO and its deputized officers can confiscate driver’s licenses and that traffic enforcers from local government units can only issue tickets to motorists for violations.

“The City of Manila, however, is saying otherwise. In a recent interview, communications head Atty. Princess Abante said that the Local Government Code also empowers LGUs such as Manila to “regulate their own traffic.” Under Ordinance No. 8092 of the Traffic Code of Manila City, local traffic enforcers may confiscate the licenses of motorists apprehended for certain violations.

“‘Meron ding kapangyarihan ang mga local government units na gumawa ng sarili nilang ordinansa para isaayos ang kanilang batas trapiko, at kasama doon kung ano yung mga penalties [at] paano ang pag-implement nito,’ added Abante. ‘At dito sa Lungsod ng Maynila, sa aming ordinansa, sa mga nahuhuli na lumalabag sa batas trapiko ay pwedeng i-confiscate ng ating mga traffic enforcers ang kanilang mga lisensya para matubos nila as they pay their penalties.’

“Asked if this announcement could cause confusion due to the recent DILG memo, Abante clarified that the authority of the LTO and Manila City to confiscate driver’s licenses come from different sources. ‘Magkaiba lang siya ng source ng authority, hindi naman siya magkasalungat. Kailangan lang ng proper coordination.’

“So, can traffic enforcers under local government units confiscate your driver’s license or not? The answer is a definite ‘no’—at least if you’re in Quezon City.

“The Quezon City government has made it clear that its traffic enforcers will abide by Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) memorandum circular no. 01-2008 which prohibits local government unit (LGU) personnel from confiscating motorists’ driver’s licenses.

“‘Samakatuwid, ihihinto na ng mga traffic enforcers ng Quezon City ang pagkumpiska ng mga lisensya epektibo 24 September 2022,’ the Quezon City local government said in a statement over the weekend.

“‘Kasalukuyang pinag-aaralan ng Quezon City Council at QC-Transport and Traffic Management Department ang mga Ordinansa at polisiya ng lungsod na may kinalaman sa pagpapatupad ng batas trapiko, partikular ang pag-issue ng OVRs at pagkumpiska ng mga lisensya.’

“Quezon City also added that it will release a new ordinance addressing the DILG’s memorandum regarding the confiscation of driver’s licenses.”

“Sometimes, you just can’t help but be amazed (baffled, even) by the genius or what we usually call diskarte of the Filipino people. That diskarte, though, isn’t always put to good use.

“Remember the time when an illegally parked jeepney was cleverly hidden behind some road signage? Or the countless times people used the side of the road as a talyer? Well, get this: some people in Caloocan have apparently painted the sidewalks to make them look like legal parking slots. There are even tire stoppers for four-wheeled vehicles and separate markings for motorcycles. *sigh*

“This was spotted during the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority’s (MMDA) road-clearing operations in the city. The makeshift slots were clearly part of the sidewalk, and the vehicles parked in them were also obviously obstructing the road. Did they really think that would cut it? The vehicles eventually ended up getting towed. Skip to the 11:12 mark to see all the action.

“The MMDA has been in these parts before. In fact, the road obstructions here were already supposedly gone, but as the agency mentioned before, the illegal parkers just keep coming back.”

“Did you miss the news? There’s a new expressway connecting Cavite to Batangas that’s in the works. The provincial government of Cavite has reportedly accepted San Miguel Corporation’s (SMC) proposal to build the new tollway, the company said in a letter addressed to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

“Good news, right? Well, there seems to be some overlap with another proposal. According to a report by Manila Standard, Metro Pacific Tollways Corporation is now reiterating its original proposal to build a Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CTBEX). This is slightly different from SMC’s Cavite-Batangas Expressway (CBEX).

“CBEX is a 27km tollway that will traverse Silang, Amadeo, Tagaytay, Indang, Mendez, and Alfonso in Cavite, with its endpoint in Nasugbu, Batangas. SMC has reportedly received original proponent status to build CBEX from the Cavite LGU way back on June 30.

“Looking at CTBEX on the official Public-Private Partnership (PPP) website, this one is a four-lane 50km expressway linking Cavite, Tagaytay, and Batangas with spur roads in Tagaytay and Tuy. It has an indicative cost of P25.18 billion, and MPCALA Holdings and MPTC are both listed as private proponents. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) supposedly granted MPTC the original proponent status back in 2018.”

“The Land Transportation Office (LTO) previously announced that the registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8, 9, and 0 will be extended for a month. Kudos to the agency for being proactive, but it looks like that extension won’t suffice.

“The LTO has now announced that vehicles with plates ending in 8—meaning cars whose registrations were supposed to expire way back in August—may still be registered without penalties until October 31, 2022.

“No word yet, though, if motor vehicles with plates ending in 9 and 0 will get the same treatment. That said, we’re expecting an announcement regarding that to come out soon enough, especially since we’re already entering October in a few days.”

“The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced yesterday that the registration validity of vehicles with plates ending in 8 will be extended for yet another month. Now, the agency has confirmed that it will be doing the same for licenses and permits.

“According to the latest advisory, all driver’s licenses, student permits, conductor’s licenses, and medical certificates that expired in August and September 2022 will remain valid until October 31, 2022.”

