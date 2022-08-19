MRT-3 to implement ‘segregation scheme’ anew starting August 21

Will you be taking the MRT-3 more often now that the number coding scheme is once again being implemented during morning rush hours? If yes, you should probably know the train line will once again begin implementing a ‘segregation scheme’ for passengers.

In a Facebook post, MRT-3 management announced that the train line will once again start implementing a segregation scheme at its stations.

Under this setup, the first two doors of the first train car will be for the exclusive use of senior citizens, persons with disability (PWD), pregnant women, and passengers with children. The last three doors of the lead car will be for female passengers only. The rest of the train set will be open to all other passengers.

MRT-3 management also took the opportunity to remind students that they can avail of a 20% fare discount. The only requirement is that they present a valid student ID or original enrollment or registration form when purchasing single-journey tickets. This is a timely update, considering face-to-face classes begin next week.

You can check out the MRT-3’s full announcement in the post below. What do you think the commuting situation on the MRT-3 will be like once face-to-face classes start? Let us know in the comments.

MRT-3 passenger segregation scheme:

